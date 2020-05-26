But she has more stories to tell. So, she has decided to give away her next one.

As Rowling revealed Tuesday on her website, she began working on a book called “The Ickabog” “in fits and starts” between Harry Potter books. But after finishing Potter, she decided to take a break from publishing. Once she returned, she was more focused on stories for adults, including her novel “The Casual Vacancy,” released in 2012, and the Cormoran Strike series, which she publishes under the pen name Robert Galbraith.

Meanwhile, “The Ickabog” had been sitting in her attic for nearly a decade.

When she floated the idea of resurrecting the story, and publishing it online free as a serial, “my now teenagers were touchingly enthusiastic,” she wrote, “so downstairs came the very dusty box, and for the last few weeks I’ve been immersed in a fictional world I thought I’d never enter again.”

Rowling wants to make it clear: “The Ickabog” is not a Harry Potter spinoff. And it was not inspired by any recent events, even if it is “a story about truth and the abuse of power.”

Rowling plans to publish one or more chapters daily on the Ickabog website, beginning today, May 26, through July 10. She also plans to release the novel as a print book — plus an e-book and audiobook — in November and will donate proceeds to groups that have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

