“Buying a House Ahead of the Apocalypse” is a standout, in part because of how it is told. The tale is presented as a checklist, something many of us use to simply help manage our daily lives. But for this narrator, an unnamed Black woman, simple tasks become infinitely more difficult because of her race. For instance, as a would-be home buyer about to meet a loan officer, she must remind herself to wear her hair in a style that does not draw too much attention to her race — “bone straight, a fresh weave with the tight itch of cornrows beneath, like something true but hidden.” She even struggles with “the dark-skinned guard” who won’t let her into an open house. The story is a portrait, in list form, of the universally human search for something normal, someplace safe, even in the face of futility: “Vote, but don’t expect it to save you. March, but don’t expect it to save you. Pray, but don’t expect it to save you.”