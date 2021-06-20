Sidelight stories give a necessary, realistic sense of continuity. Arlo becomes something no one foresaw. Pru meets a man — not a rescuer — with whom she may or may not spend more time. She also labors to support caregivers, who carry their own burdens. By “Morningside’s” close, the sweep of Pru’s experience — the ways it has taught her — have also taught us: “Eventually [Spence] would stop recognizing her. . . . He wouldn’t know who she was. She didn’t want to be there for that, but she would be there for that, as she would be there for everything.”