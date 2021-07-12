Born Judith Cohen in Chicago in 1939, Chicago received from her parents the greatest gift a child can get: an unwavering belief in herself. From her early years, they encouraged her artistic leanings, and money was found for art lessons even after her father, a labor organizer, died young. Her parents also instilled a formidable work ethic in young Judy. For all her life, she has worked several hours a day at her art.
As a young artist living in Los Angeles, Chicago immediately ran into discrimination from the male establishment. An art critic told her, “You know, Judy, you have to decide whether you’re going to be a woman or an artist.” (It helped, given this purportedly necessary choice, that Chicago had no desire to become a mother.) Female artists of the period had to prove that they were as tough as men, and after art school, Chicago took a course in auto body spray-painting to be able to work in the acrylic-on-metal medium that was used by many in the macho art crowd. She also changed her name to the gangster-sounding Judy Chicago. Feminist thought was in the air, and when Chicago became an art teacher, she taught only women. Much of her teaching was by practical example: Take yourself seriously, set up a real studio, learn to use tools yourself and work, work, work.
Teaching gigs, speaking fees and direct mail solicitations were necessary because Chicago had no financial security for most of her career, and “The Flowering” contains a fair amount of score-settling and grievance-listing at being denied the recognition she thought she deserved. Andy Warhol got praise for doing something Chicago had done first. James Turrell raised millions of dollars to realize his big ideas, while she lived hand-to-mouth. Her tin-eared response to the egos of potential patrons was often as much to blame as the rawness of her imagery. “Tact has never been my middle name,” Chicago admits, and her rock-solid conviction in the significance of her work led to the naive belief that people would fund exhibitions solely because they recognized the importance of the work, not because the support would be of any benefit to her on a personal level.
Her belief in herself was on full display in 1974 when Chicago, though struggling to make her monthly nut, decided to begin a five-year project that would cost the equivalent of $1.2 million today. “The Dinner Party,” Chicago’s most famous work, is an installation consisting of a triangular table with 39 place settings, each bearing the name of a famous mythological or historical woman.
Chicago needed much help in fabricating the piece, including sculpting and painting a ceramic plate for each woman and embroidering elaborate table linens. A famous male artist might have hired studio assistants to help, but Chicago, lacking funds, had to rely on unpaid female volunteers. It was an exercise in herding cats — for every committed volunteer, there was another who wanted endless dialogue, or to argue about suggested changes, or to fly into a rage when Chicago declined to stop and listen to tales of marital woes.
Although Chicago describes herself as “a pussycat,” she’s actually hard as nails, and although her shut-up-it’s-my-piece-we-do-as-I-say attitude was necessary to drive the project to completion, several volunteers left, vowing never to work with her again.
When “The Dinner Party” was finally exhibited at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in 1979, the vulval imagery of the plates attracted national comment. The show drew large crowds and was popular with the public, but most art critics hated it, declaring that it was feminist propaganda, not art. Subsequent exhibitions around the country and overseas over the next 15 years would largely be held at temporary venues, not museums.
Today “The Dinner Party” is on permanent exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, where Chicago says that it accounts for 20 percent of the visitors to the institution. Is it about art or feminist theory? Is the Sistine Chapel ceiling about art or Catholic theology? Time tends to dim the philosophical and religious underpinnings of a work, leaving it to be judged primarily on aesthetic standards, and this will happen one day with all of Chicago’s work. In the meantime, “The Flowering” is a revealing account of an artist of grit and gumption who set the pattern for much of the art being made today.
Reagan Upshaw is an art dealer and critic in Beacon, N.Y.
The Flowering
The Autobiography of Judy Chicago
By Judy Chicago
Thames & Hudson. 416 pp. $39.95