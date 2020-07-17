“Costalegre,” by Courtney Maum

Inspired by the relationship between Peggy Guggenheim and her daughter, Maum’s historical novel is set in 1937 Mexico, where an heiress has set up a refuge for European artists fleeing Adolf Hitler.

AD

“How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir,” by Saeed Jones

Winner of the 2019 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction, Jones recounts his experiences growing up gay and black in Texas.

“The Last Widow,” by Karin Slaughter

AD

The dependable duo of Dr. Sara Linton and state investigator Will Trent team up to take down a white supremacist group in this best-selling thriller.

“The Liberation of Paris: How Eisenhower, de Gaulle, and von Choltitz Saved the City of Light,” by Jean Edward Smith

A look at the monumental decisions — by the American president, the leader of the Free French government and a German commandant — that spared Paris from ruin in 1944.

“The Need,” by Helen Phillips

AD

An overworked paleobotanist and mother of two young children begins seeing unsettling things at home and at work. But are they real or all in her head?

“Night Boat to Tangier,” by Kevin Barry

In this novel, longlisted for the Booker Prize, two aging Irish gangsters spend an evening entertaining each other with outlandish stories from the past.

“Raised in Captivity: Fictional Nonfiction,” by Chuck Klosterman

AD

A sardonic short story collection set in a world where fact and fiction have blurred.

“Three Women,” by Lisa Taddeo

Taddeo’s nonfiction bestseller examines the sex lives of a trio of women, including a 20-something reevaluating a relationship with her high school teacher years earlier and a married mother of two in the midst of an affair.

“Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion,” by Jia Tolentino

AD

The Whiting Award-winning essay collection by the New Yorker writer considers contemporary culture in all its solipsism and messiness, from Twitter trolls to online scammers and reality television.

“Whisper Network,” by Chandler Baker

In this timely best-selling thriller, a group of female co-workers decide to take on their abusive boss.

“Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me,” by Adrienne Brodeur

Brodeur’s memoir looks back at her teen years, when her mother enlisted her help to carry on an extramarital affair — leading to years of emotional fallout.

“Your House Will Pay,” by Steph Cha

A summer of racial unrest is the backdrop for this Los Angeles crime thriller about two families — one black, one Korean — whose paths re-intersect decades after they were first linked by tragedy. (Available July 28)