In 2008, Brandon Stanton lost his job as a bond trader in Chicago. It was a layoff that fueled one of the most influential art projects of the decade.

Stanton, a Georgia native, decided to pick up a camera, and through his untrained eye, photograph 10,000 New Yorkers in their element. His street photographs — collected first on his blog Humans of New York and in two best-selling books — captured faces and the stories behind them in a way that made the anonymous seem, well, human. Stanton’s work has not only commanded a large and devoted following, it has also sparked fundraisers that have changed lives: helped underprivileged students afford college, refugees resettle and most recently raised more than $1 million in health-care aid for a former stripper known as Tanqueray.

Tanqueray is one of the many faces that appear in Stanton’s new book, “Humans.” As its title suggests, this book is broader than the previous volumes, covering more than 40 countries, including Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, India and Israel. Some of the stories are bracing; others are sad; many are hopeful. There’s material here for several novels or movies.

In a phone interview, Stanton, now a 36-year-old father, emphasized the commonality amid the sweep of his book. “People in general are very similar in their aims and desires,” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of life being lived around the world is still about people’s families; it is still about people’s relationships. It’s not about politics; it’s not about conflict.”

Here are 16 photos from his new book, along with excerpts from Stanton’s interviews.

Nora Krug is an editor and writer at Book World.

HUMANS

By Brandon Stanton

St. Martin’s. 437 pp. $35