Tanqueray is one of the many faces that appear in Stanton’s new book, “Humans.” As its title suggests, this book is broader than the previous volumes, covering more than 40 countries, including Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, India and Israel. Some of the stories are bracing; others are sad; many are hopeful. There’s material here for several novels or movies.
In a phone interview, Stanton, now a 36-year-old father, emphasized the commonality amid the sweep of his book. “People in general are very similar in their aims and desires,” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of life being lived around the world is still about people’s families; it is still about people’s relationships. It’s not about politics; it’s not about conflict.”
Here are 16 photos from his new book, along with excerpts from Stanton’s interviews.
Nora Krug is an editor and writer at Book World.
HUMANS
By Brandon Stanton
St. Martin’s. 437 pp. $35