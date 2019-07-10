Forty pages into Karen Dukess’s “The Last Book Party,” a period piece set in the luxurious lap of 1980s publishing, a hotshot novelist lures an unsuspecting secretary from his publishing house to an unoccupied downtown apartment and clumsily attempts to seduce her. Leveraging his position of power and close professional relationship with the secretary’s supervisor, he pressures her into drinking beer on what is ostensibly a work errand, then approaches her from behind and pulls her hair down. “Sorry — I couldn’t resist,” he waffles when she whips around in horror before fleeing the premises.

If this episode sounds like the setup to a salacious industry tell-all or rings of the workplace scandals involving Matt Lauer and Louis C.K., readers are doomed for a letdown. Not only is Dukess’s would-be assaulter swiftly redeemed as a brooding love interest, but the pattern is repeated when Eve, the secretary and protagonist, takes another job and finds herself in a whirlwind affair with a presumptuous new boss 30 years her senior. For a novel concerned with class politics, marital infidelity and office predations, “The Last Book Party” is completely illiterate regarding the dynamics of power and privilege.

Eve’s tour du Manhattan publishing is itself a bounty of inherited plenitude. A preternaturally dewy 25, she is a heroine to whom things — job offers, lusty flings, impossible coincidences — just happen. She stumbles upon strangers who promptly divulge compromising secrets; she falls in infatuated love at the drop of a hat. In one instance, she is bicycling down a quiet country lane daydreaming about a new crush when he quite literally jumps out of a row of hedges. Convinced of her destiny to become a great writer despite a nagging inability to sit down and write anything, she is a narrator blissfully exempt from conflict, neurosis and anxiety.

After being passed over for a promotion to which she feels entitled (“I am a very educated typist,” she complains to one sympathetic listener), Eve gives notice at her publishing house and accepts a longstanding offer to work as an assistant for a New Yorker columnist near her family’s summer home in Cape Cod. There are shades of the Cape scenes in Hanya Yanagihara’s “A Little Life” and Liska Jacobs’s “Catalina,” but I am most reminded of Kurt Wenzel’s “Lit Life,” a boozy, vastly superior sendup which eulogized the late century’s beachcombing literary hobnobbers even before the final stake had been driven in. But the politics of the Cape’s seasonal “wash ashores” and their year-round neighbors in “The Last Book Party” are gratingly insensitive. Eve laments her well-to-do family’s ordinariness, bemoaning their unpretentious taste and subdued cocktail parties. Her parents read the New Yorker, but critically, they do not write for it; an acquaintance of Eve’s mother works for a rival magazine, but — gasp! — toils in the ad sales department.



The author Karen Dukess. (Nina Subin)

The yuppies gentrifying Dukess’s coastal New England — including Eve’s own Ivy League-pedigreed family — are presented as vacuous strivers, somehow more ignominious than both the hardy locals who comprise the service industry and the old-money summer residents who sustain them. The seasonal literati grouse from their seaside saltboxes when a family-run grocer is supplanted by a shiny new supermarket. Eve, a Brown grad who spends her holidays jetting between Upper Manhattan and the Upper Cape, despairs that she will always be insufficiently cosmopolitan and lacks the connections needed to ascend professionally. Somewhere, Daisy Buchanan lifts a champagne flute in salutation.

Months after the near-assault in New York, Eve has inexplicably warmed up to her former firm’s novelist, Jeremy, while simultaneously carrying on a lurid affair with her new employer, Henry, at the Cape. In the intervening months Jeremy has again plied her with alcohol and grabbed her hair uninvited, but no matter — his reclamation hinges on the tawdry revelation that he is the son of Holocaust survivors, which evidently gives him license to harass his publisher’s secretaries. Henry, for his part, relishes Eve like a concubine while his wife writes poetry downstairs. Still, Eve is affronted by her mother’s suggestion that she be Jeremy’s “muse,” incensed by the sexist implication even as multiple men take advantage of her within the charmed confines of a patriarchal summer community.

In a recent Popula essay, Maria Bustillos decried “Booksmart,” a film about the subtle degrees of experience in an exclusive California suburb, as “a high-school movie for Biden voters.” The designation doubly applies to “The Last Book Party,” and not just because the male characters are so cheerily handsy around young women. It is a novel about millionaires which posits a basic meritocracy (at one point Eve reminds herself that a colleague “was no fool” given her resumé as a Hamilton alumna) while inadvertently celebrating the spoils of privilege and institutional misogyny. Dukess’s novel is a postcard from another era, blind to itself and the world, but the fatal mistake is the assumption that it would be anything but irritating in this one.

Early in the novel Eve discusses a paramour with an enchanted librarian straight out of “Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore” who winkingly advises, “You know what they say about judging a book by its cover.” In “The Last Book Party,” that logic perversely applies even to sexual predators.

Pete Tosiello is a writer and critic based in New York.