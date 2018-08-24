Ever have one of those summers where you spend your entire vacation just roaming around looking for a place to stay? That’s what the concluding volume of Karl Ove Knausgaard’s seasonal quartet feels like. The Norwegian author takes the scenic route though midlife alienation and fatherhood, stopping off at a few interesting vistas before moving on, with no fixed destination in mind.

A year ago when this series began appearing in the United States, Knausgaard seemed to have an interesting premise: a four-volume, year-long combination of “Baby’s First Book,” “Fear and Trembling” and “Speak, Memory,” wherein he would introduce his infant daughter to life and document his own role within it. The books are generally divided between short adroit essays that define things and places — “Cats,” “Bats” and “Playground,” for example — and lengthy diary entries that balance his daughter’s growing perception of the world against her father’s acute and occasionally withering assessments. His continual aim has been to see the world afresh. “We say that something gives meaning, as if meaning is something we receive as a gift,” he writes, “but actually I think it is the other way round, it is we who give meaning to what we see.”

While Knausgaard is not stingy about meaning, he is cagey about intent. The previous three volumes, whatever their individual merits, all had a sense of focus. With “Summer,” he seems unsure of his purpose.

[If you feel intimidated by Karl Ove Knausgaard’s ‘My Struggle,’ try ‘Spring’]

He begins by considering several aspects of summer — sprinklers, camping, the weather, the beach — as well as the developing language skills of his daughter, now a toddler. He seems to be gradually approaching some idea about the consciousness of all living things. Soon, he is discussing Emanuel Swedenborg, but the great Swedish theologian and mystic puts him in a funk. What if he did, as he claimed, see God in a London restaurant? “What if a parallel dimension really exists which only a few chosen ones can see into?”

Knausgaard ponders his own mortality as well; he was troubled by a health scare in the last book, “Spring,” and describes here a doctor’s visit where it turns out he was worried for nothing. A visit with Anselm Kiefer, the rich and productive painter whose watercolors illustrate this book, leaves him feeling diminished. He thinks of his late, abusive father, worries about how his own children see him and wonders if all his self-absorption is healthy: “To write about one’s own self is in a certain sense the opposite of empathy.”

All of this is not without interest, and Knausgaard’s clear and compelling style keeps the pages turning. But there is a growing sense of apprehension that all these many parts are not ever going to cohere — and that is even before Knausgaard decides to switch identities.

Suddenly preoccupied with the idea of guilt, he recalls a story of a married woman in the Swedish city of Malmö during World War II who had an affair with a German prisoner of war. Knausgaard adopts her personality as she writes out a long letter to her former lover. This becomes an intriguing and even exciting first-person story, as the Malmö woman recalls escaping her abusive husband and running off with her Nazi swain, but it also proves anti-climactic. Knausgaard loses interest. The next thing we know, he is describing clothes and circuses and crabs.

Is there some subtle structure buried within this final volume of seasonal reflection? Is it about how essentially insular the writer’s life has become? That idea keeps resurfacing, as when he refers to literature as the “arena of the cowardly, the Coliseum of the fearful.” He likens authors such as himself to “pathetic gladiators who freeze up when a dog barks at them but retaliate and assert themselves and their rights as soon as they are alone.” And there’s a note toward the end, about how life is chaotic and we’re all going to die, just as the Earth itself is slated for extinction in a few million years.

Are all these thoughts supposed to hang together? Earlier in the book, Knausgaard recalls reading an old journal of Swedenborg’s where pages have been ripped out, disrupting a linear narrative: “The shift from the outer to the inner world is so abrupt, and the inner world so chaotic and heavy with meaning that at first it is nearly impossible to orient oneself in.” Knausgaard identifies with that: “I get the feeling that I am no one, that I am merely a place which thoughts and feelings pass through.”

Is this disjointed chronicle a way of paying homage?

The answer may be a lot simpler. Knausgaard himself frequently points out this book was edited as it was being written, with chapters hustled off to the publisher as soon as they were complete. He seems to have no greater final design other than to close out this enterprise ASAP.

“Summer” reaches no resolution. That does not make it a disaster, but it is a disappointment, deflating rather than expanding, more chaotic than meaningful — an author in a rut, spinning his wheels.

Rodney Welch frequently writes about books for the Columbia, S.C., Free Times.