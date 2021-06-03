The book’s title, which comes from the U2 song “Beautiful Day”: “And see the bird with a leaf in her mouth / After the flood all the colors came out,” hints at Fagan’s occasional proclivity for the mawkish. More often, though there is a refreshing frankness: “Not everyone facing death, in the midst of dying, is devoid of anger and self-pity; if we believe they should be,” she writes, that’s “because that’s what we’ve read in books and seen in movies.” She admits she thought her father “should be like Buddha, or Morrie Schwartz from Tuesdays With Morrie, or any number of stoic philosophers who embrace their final days with a pure heart, conviction of the world’s oneness flowing from their lips.” Her father, on the other hand was more of a realist, who “despised it when people used words such as “journey” to describe dealing with ALS — i.e., ‘Every ALS patient handles their journey differently’ — and upon hearing or reading the term, his face would twist into disgust. He’d say, ‘Well, if I’m on a “journey,” what exactly is my destination?’ ” Even more than their time together on the basketball court, these moments of dark humor are when he and Fagan seem most alike.