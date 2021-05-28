The book was written with her daughters Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore and completed by them after Johnson’s death. The memoir offers a more personal perspective on the story first made famous by Margot Lee Shetterley’s book. Johnson discusses some of the disparities between her life and what we saw on screen. Most endearingly, we hear Johnson’s wonderful and often witty voice. “I’ve been around longer than sliced bread, which didn’t become one of the century’s great inventions (or at least the thing by which everything good is compared) until 1928,” she writes in the opening pages. Of her meeting with President Barack Obama in 2015, she says: “so many people, especially the women, have asked me how it felt to be kissed by President Obama. All I can say is it was thrilling.”