It’s an arresting opening, told, as is much of the book, in a brief, punchy chapter. Immediately, the story jumps forward to 2006, when readers meet Cemile, Damla’s sexually precocious classmate who likes to flirt. Cemile turns out to be a well-drawn character, but the jump is jarring, primarily because the rapid jolt from 8-year-old Damla’s family life to 15-year-old Damla’s relationship with a school friend omits meaningful details about the inevitable transition over the intervening seven years. Perhaps Cin felt that the obliqueness would create tension, but it mainly disorients the reader. And it is the first of many abrupt transitions in a novel that continually moves on before bringing scenes to a satisfying conclusion.