'The Evening and the Morning'

This prequel to Ken Follett’s chronicles of Kingsbridge, which began with “The Pillars of the Earth,” brings the series to four volumes and over 140 addictive hours of romance, perfidy, vengeance and strangely enthralling building specifications. John Lee narrates the book, as he did its predecessors, and his fluid, Celtic-inflected voice is now somehow integral to the story. It is AD 997 and Edgar, his brothers and mother are refugees from a Viking raid. Edgar finds work in the hamlet of Dreng’s Ferry with Dreng himself, an all-around blackguard, but eventually Edgar’s intelligence and capability propel him into the building trade. Meanwhile Lady Ragna, daughter of a Norman lord, has the misfortune of marrying into a family of noble brutes, chief among them the ealdorman Wilfwulf, her philandering husband, and Bishop Wynstan, his philandering brother. Edgar and Ragna are drawn to each other, but their mismatched birth and the dark maneuvers of others would seem to doom their union. The huge novel, rich in historical detail, hums along irresistibly on alternating currents of outrage and retribution, trial and triumph, hatred and love. (Penguin Audio, Unabridged, 24 ⅓ hours)