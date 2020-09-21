Follett returned to Kingsbridge, the primary setting of “Pillars,” in two subsequent novels: “World Without End” and “A Column of Fire” continue Follett’s absorbing, deeply researched fictional history of England, carrying the story forward to the early 17th century and the religious conflicts of the Elizabethan age. In his latest, “The Evening and the Morning,” Follett moves backward in time to the Dark Ages. The story concerns the gradual creation of the town of Kingsbridge and of the many people — priests, nobles, peasants, the enslaved — who played significant roles.

As Follett notes in his afterword, the Dark Ages left relatively little concrete evidence behind, leaving “room for guesswork and disagreement.” His re-creation of the period — the hazards, the harsh physical realities, the competing influences of politics and religion — is detailed and convincing, providing a solid underpinning to the later installments of the Kingsbridge series. “The Evening and the Morning” begins in 997 and ends 10 years later, a relatively compressed period for a Follett novel. There is no overarching plot, but rather a series of subplots involving the adventures, misadventures and struggles of a socially diverse cast of characters.

The novel begins in violent fashion with a Viking raid on the coastal village of Combe. The raid forces young Edgar, the protagonist, to move with his family to a rural backwater known as Dreng’s Ferry, where he will begin to develop his exceptional talents as a builder. (Builders, and the very act of design and construction, are of primary importance to the entire Kingsbridge sequence, which at its deepest level concerns the incremental creation of England itself.) Edgar will find an ally in Brother Aldred, a monk whose intellectual ambitions find their counterpart in Edgar’s more pragmatic goals. Together, and in the face of unrelenting obstacles, they will transform Dreng’s Ferry into a center of both spiritual learning and commerce, eventually building the bridge that will give the town a new purpose and, in time, a new name.

Another narrative thread concerns Lady Ragna of Cherbourg, a French noblewoman who moves to Edgar’s corner of England after her marriage to Wilfwulf, a local chieftain or “ealdorman.” That ultimately disastrous marriage brings her into the orbit of the novel’s central villain, Wilfwulf’s brother Wynstan, a thoroughly corrupt bishop obsessed with power, wealth and distinctly nonpriestly pleasures. More than any other character in this densely populated book, Wynstan stands between Edgar and Aldred and their larger plans for the community. He also stands in the way of a potential relationship between Edgar and Ragna.

Taken both individually and together, the Kingsbridge books are as comprehensive an account of the building of a civilization — with its laws, structures, customs and beliefs — as you are likely to encounter anywhere in popular fiction. Despite their daunting length, these novels are swift, accessible and written in a clear, uncluttered prose that has a distinctly contemporary feel. At times, the prose can feel a bit too contemporary, as when Ragna, ruminating on some conflict with her husband, wonders: “What was bugging him?” Mostly, though, Follett writes in a transparent style that rarely calls attention to itself, moving his outsized narratives steadily — and compulsively — forward.

While the Kingsbridge novels are in no way formulaic, they all rely on common narrative elements, such as multiple alternating story lines, a large cast of characters from all levels of society, the patient accumulation of precise period detail, and specific long-term goals, such as the building of a cathedral or, in “World Without End,” a bridge and hospital. But perhaps the key to Follett’s success is the way in which his gifts as a thriller writer have merged so seamlessly with the larger demands of historical fiction. Follett presents his worlds in granular detail, but the narratives never stand still. Something dramatic, appalling or enraging happens in virtually every chapter. Rape, murder, arson, infanticide and betrayals of every stripe follow one another in relentless succession. The result is a massive entertainment that illuminates an obscure corner of British history with intelligence and great narrative energy. “The Evening and the Morning” is a most welcome addition to the Kingsbridge series. I hope it won’t be the last.

Bill Sheehan is the author of “At the Foot of the Story Tree: An Inquiry Into the Fiction of Peter Straub.”

The Evening and the Morning

By Ken Follett