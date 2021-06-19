As Father’s Day approaches, Arnett is stepping in as a self-appointed “gay dad” to people online who need one. For those who have lost fathers or have difficult relationships with them, Father’s Day can be a painful reminder of missing out: all of the tributes on social media with sappy captions and endless advertisements for shaving cream and hardware, depicting idyllic parental bonds. Arnett is estranged from both her parents, so she knows how hard this time of year can be, especially amid the pandemic, when family absences and rifts have been exacerbated.