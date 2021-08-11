It turns out that when Bailey was a baby, her mother was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Owen believed it was an act of revenge against his father-in-law, an attorney who defended members of a large crime syndicate. So he became the lead witness in a case that landed his dead wife’s father and 18 other members of the organization in jail, and then took his daughter and ran, changing their names and inventing an entire history for himself. Hence why he had to run when his company made the news: He knew his photo would be released, putting Bailey’s location and safety at risk.