For months, Gerry will be imprisoned in that wind-whipped, isolated penthouse, his only constant visitors Victoria and a dull night nurse named Aileen. During that time, Gerry will be tormented by letters (that mysteriously disappear) and dead-of-night phone calls from a woman who claims to be the real-life heroine whose story Gerry appropriated for his breakthrough novel, also called “Dream Girl.” (This plotline makes Lippman’s novel the latest of many suspense novels published this year that are centered on a plagiarism theme. I’m thinking specifically of “The Other Black Girl,” “Palace of the Drowned,” “The Plot” and “A Lonely Man.” Clearly, anxiety is in the air about who gets to tell whose stories.) Whenever the phone rings, Aileen, the night nurse, claims she doesn’t hear it. In his medicated state Gerry can barely think straight. Is he imagining this harassment? Is he being gaslighted? Think Stephen King’s “Misery” starring Zuckerman, um, “Bound.”