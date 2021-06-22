Born in the small town of Bourne, the three sisters have three levels of ability. Mab is pretty, accomplished and “normal,”; Monday is pretty, focused and “on the spectrum”; and Mirabel is a beautiful genius who for unspecified reasons uses a wheelchair and a computer-generated “Voice.” Their father died of cancer before they were born, and their mother, Nora, works simultaneously as the town barkeep and the town therapist. Along with Pastor Jeff, who is also a physician, “they corner, between them, each Bourner’s holy trinity — Nora treats their minds, Jeff their bodies and souls.” Bourne is probably somewhere in New England but might be anywhere, really; for a nonfiction account of a place like it, read “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault, set in Mexico, Maine.