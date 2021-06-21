You don’t have to like a character to relate to her. Although it’s easy to empathize with Lorna as a woman in her “late fifties, early sixties” with two failed marriages, who feels invisible and displaced as she struggles to reestablish herself as a lecturer and art historian, she is something of a cold fish. She makes unkind observations about Peggy’s weight and fashion sensibility, and has similarly unsympathetic opinions about her daughter-in-law, Donna. Though Donna now dresses like “a Pacific Heights matron,” Lorna notes that she used to look like “a girl in the Hispanic soaps … all gold crosses on chains and low-cut pink blouses” — an observation that says more about Lorna than it does about her daughter-in-law.