Less dramatic than the opening section, the middle of the novel powerfully conveys the toll of caregiving. Anna’s work, including an important upcoming conference in Montreal, gradually fades from the novel until she is completely consumed with looking after Robert. “I don’t want to be a carer,” she tells a friend. “I never even really wanted to be a wife.” She must also contend with the needs of concerned relatives, including their two grown children, and an inquest into the incident in Antarctica. “It was too much. She didn’t think she could do it all on her own.” The “Fall” of the title is both Robert’s and Anna’s, a reminder that serious illness also upends the lives of those closest to the patient. McGregor accomplishes this efficiently and effectively. Anna can be stubborn and difficult, too, but we feel for her.