In “King of Scars,” Leigh Bardugo returns to the Grishaverse she created in her “Shadow and Bone” and “Six of Crows” series, where citizens known as Grisha are endowed with extraordinary abilities to heal people, or hurt them, by summoning and controlling wind, fire and water.

The first in a planned duology, “King of Scars” reintroduces us to Nikolai, a raffishly charming young king, and Zoya, commander of the Grisha Army, whose power and beauty are equally fierce. Together they are trying to guide their nation toward stability after a devastating civil war.

They have their work cut out for them. Zoya copes with her own battle scars, but Nikolai has a graver affliction. Torture at his enemies’ hands made him host to a vicious demon. His ability to control the monster wanes every day, so he and Zoya embark on a journey to purify him of his curse.

Meanwhile in a neighboring country, undercover agent Nina helps persecuted Grisha escape to safety. While carrying out that mission, she must also bury her heartache over what she lost in the war and in the years since.

Though the characters yearn for their scars to fade and be forgotten, it’s when the story carves close to the bone that the writing is most evocative. When Nina is reminded of a buried pain, it’s “like feeling her heart split, the heavy swing of the ax, the blade sinking past bark to the soft white wood.”



(Imprint)

The author Leigh Bardugo. (Christina Guerra)

The chapters rotate among the viewpoints of the leads, giving the reader an intimate understanding of each character as their stories unfold. For instance, though Zoya’s heart is as tender as anyone’s, she works twice as hard to conceal her vulnerability. “Everyone is so concerned with the naming of their wounds and the tending of them,” she complains. “It’s tiresome.”

Bardugo executes this balance between humor and hurt, grief and growth remarkably well. The story exists at an intersection of past and future selves, and in the dawning understanding that what you most fear may be what you most need. The momentum shifts nimbly between sensitive revelation and propulsive action, with room for a philosophical inquiry into the nature of power and how it can be used.

There’s a lot to chew on, but the narrative never feels stuck. Slightly disjointed, perhaps. Nina’s plotline is only tenuously connected to Nikolai and Zoya’s, but their themes are aligned, and Bardugo so sure-handedly escalates the stakes to make way for the second book that we can assume the separate threads will intertwine more satisfyingly in the next installment.

Readers already familiar with the Grishaverse will feel most at home here, as many of the characters and settings figured in previous series. But even those who undertake the journey for the first time will be captivated by a richly detailed and refreshingly diverse world inhabited by individuals who, for all their magical talents, are resonantly human.

Ellen Morton is a writer in Los Angeles.