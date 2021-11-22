You see that in a song like “Story of Isaac,” which is based on the biblical account of Abraham’s preparing to sacrifice his son Isaac on God’s orders. God, of course, provides a lamb for the offering and spares Isaac. But how does one make sense of so horrible a plan while hanging on to one’s faith? Not through logic, of course, but art. Cohen shifted the story’s point of view, added his own takes and may have drawn, Freedman says, on a fable by Aesop that “found its way into Korean folklore” and may have been discovered by Cohen during his time in the Zen monastery.