Where does this capacity come from — and how might it be eliminated? In his new book, “Spite,” Simon McCarthy-Jones, associate professor of psychology at Trinity College, Dublin, explores possible answers to the first question. As for the second one, McCarthy-Jones suggests, intriguingly, it’s the wrong question to ask. Spite, he observes, has some surprisingly positive aspects, and extirpating it would be a bad idea. Rather, he suggests, the better question to ask is: How can we manage spite?
That said, McCarthy-Jones’s view of spite is neither wholly positive nor naively rosy. His chapter on “Spite and Politics” focuses almost entirely on recent events with which we are all too familiar. He plausibly holds that spite — more specifically, a hatred of and desire to express contempt for elites — motivated many Americans to vote for Donald Trump and many Britons to vote for Brexit. The voters that most interest McCarthy-Jones are those who believed the outcomes they voted for would be harmful not only to elites, but also in general — even harmful to themselves.
Perhaps some such voters are simply too perverse to really be intelligible. McCarthy-Jones quotes one Trump voter admitting: “A dark side of me wants to see what happens if Trump is in. There is going to be some kind of change, and even if it’s like a Nazi-type change. … It’s like reality TV. You don’t want to just see everybody be happy with each other.” Polls conducted by CNN and the Pew Research Center, McCarthy-Jones argues, provide evidence that a significant number of voters cast ballots for Trump in order to spite Hillary Clinton. Their desire to do so was frequently independent of their feelings about Trump, and it often overcame whatever reservations they had about his capacity to lead.
Early in the book, McCarthy-Jones suggests that harming oneself may be an inherent element of spite. From the perspective of costs and benefits, spite constitutes the “fourth behavior,” along with cooperation (we both benefit), altruism (I benefit you at my expense) and selfishness (I benefit myself at your expense). Of course, if we are trying to explain spiteful behavior, things are somewhat more complicated. From an evolutionary perspective, the costs and benefits involved are not actually to the individuals, but to their likelihood of reproducing. Moreover, perceived and intended harms need not equal actual harms. And in many cases, what looks like a cost may turn out in the long run to constitute a kind of benefit.
This fact is crucial to explaining the existence of spiteful motivations. Individuals who are motivated to punish those who take unfair advantage perform a valuable social function. Such behavior has costs but may also have long-term benefits — making oneself more attractive, for instance, to potential mates who are impressed by that sort of thing. And even if the individual does not benefit, their relatives frequently will. Society at large, too, might benefit from the deterrent effects of the punishment — suggesting both that spite is not scientifically inexplicable and that it can serve as a force for good.
Indeed, what McCarthy-Jones calls “counterdominant spite” favors equality and fairness and “encourages us to support ideas and ideologies that attenuate hierarchies, such as universal human rights, multiculturalism, and diversity.” Again, though, not all spite is so admirable. Dominant spite, he argues, pushes us in different directions, encouraging us, for example, to “hold problematic attitudes that legitimize hierarchies, such as racism and sexism, as well as anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant sentiments.”
At times, the conclusions McCarthy-Jones draws seem to go well beyond the evidence he describes. His interpretation of the behavior of experimental subjects in a 2014 study, for instance, is driven by the assumption that punishing in order to deter people from bad behavior is morally admirable, while punishing in order to make someone suffer is not. Since deterrence seems to play less of a motivational role than we might have expected, he concludes we are less moral than we believe ourselves to be.
But the desire to see an offender suffer, even if it is entirely disconnected with deterrence, need not reduce to mere vindictiveness, let alone a selfish desire to get ahead. It may instead be a legitimate expression of a concern for impartial justice — the flip side of the intuition that approves when good people flourish. A question such as “What is costly punishment of unfairness really about? Do we do it to deter people … [O]r do we do it to retaliate?” constitutes a false dilemma: not only does it ignore, and obscure, other possible answers, it lumps every form of “retaliation” into a single category, whereas in fact there are diverse motives and reasons that can prompt an agent to retaliate.
We need to be careful, then, to distinguish genuinely spiteful motivations from those that might appear superficially similar but are actually centered on conceptions of justice and are hence morally valuable and admirable. Unfortunately, McCarthy-Jones’s descriptions of various experiments are not extremely detailed. A fuller accounting of those studies might have reassured readers that he is not going well beyond the conclusions warranted by the data. Still, many readers who feel such concerns will nonetheless find the book an interesting and at times provocative exploration of an emotion that has to this point been underexplored and, if McCarthy-Jones is right, significantly under-appreciated.
Troy Jollimore teaches philosophy at California State University, Chico.
Spite: The Upside of Your Dark Side
By Simon McCarthy-Jones
Basic. 272 pp. $28