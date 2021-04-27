But the desire to see an offender suffer, even if it is entirely disconnected with deterrence, need not reduce to mere vindictiveness, let alone a selfish desire to get ahead. It may instead be a legitimate expression of a concern for impartial justice — the flip side of the intuition that approves when good people flourish. A question such as “What is costly punishment of unfairness really about? Do we do it to deter people … [O]r do we do it to retaliate?” constitutes a false dilemma: not only does it ignore, and obscure, other possible answers, it lumps every form of “retaliation” into a single category, whereas in fact there are diverse motives and reasons that can prompt an agent to retaliate.