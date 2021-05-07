“Let’s Talk About Hard Things” is broken into five categories: death, sex, money, family and identity. Each bucket is its own chapter, containing tales from people who’ve gone through related challenges or traumas and figured out a way to put their hurt, anger, confusion or longing into words. Every chapter starts with a splash of memoir: Sale recounts the first time she saw someone die, a mortifying exchange with a male OB/GYN about post-baby sex tips, how she met her first husband. These snippets are sincere, self-aware and satisfying. What then follows is a heap of context (stats, quotes from articles, cultural trends) about why the particular topic is so hard to talk about. Next come the personal tales; above each one is a brief, declarative sentence that captures the subject’s experiences and can serve as a prompt for the reader to initiate these hard discussions (“What I want has changed,” “It’s okay you’re not okay,” “I’m out of options”). There’s a transition between each narrative as well as several summarizing paragraphs at each chapter’s tail end reiterating what each person learned from heavy-hitting talks. That’s a lot of padding, a surfeit of explanation.