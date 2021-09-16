But if there’s one character with whom the author succeeds, it’s 69-year-old Joy, who has, like many women of her boomer generation, tried to be everything to everybody and now feels like she succeeded at nothing. “ ‘Regret’ can be my memoir’s theme, she thought, as she tried to shove the cheese grater into the dishwasher next to the frying pan. A Regretful Life by Joy Delaney.” Her husband and children raged around her, expecting her to pick up the pieces every time — and she did. As the Delaney siblings, Amy, Brooke, Logan and Troy, try to discover what happened to their mother, readers learn how essential she was to her family, especially to Stan, who lurches around his house after her disappearance like a wounded bear.