In an early draft of “Nine Perfect Strangers,” the novelist had “a small bald man called Gregory” running the Tranquillum House wellness retreat. Well, where’s the fun in that? “I changed Gregory to Masha, made her 6 feet tall and — there you are — nobody could play the role except Nicole,” Moriarty says. Kidman was right there to grab it. “Liane told me she was writing a character in her next book for me to play,” the actor writes from Australia. “Based on what she said about Masha, without even having a manuscript to read, we bought the rights. It was a little impulsive, but that says something about the faith we have in Liane.” (The series inspired a Tranquillum House pop-up in a Los Angeles mall, presumably without the mind-bending smoothies.)