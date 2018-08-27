Perspective Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events
National Book Festival: A comic by Patrick McDonnell
Patrick McDonnell, who drew this cartoon for The Post to celebrate the National Book Festival, is the creator of the comic strip “Mutts,” which is syndicated in more than 700 newspapers in 20 countries. He is also the author of the children’s books “The Gift of Nothing” and a Caldecott Honor book “Me . . . Jane,” among others. He will be signing books at 5:30 p.m. and in conversation on the Genre Fiction stage at 2:40 p.m.
