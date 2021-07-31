At times, the plot’s inevitable murder, sexual intrigue and family secrets seem almost incidental to the auditions and rehearsals, the bickering dancers and complaining parents, the punishing toe shoes and pulled muscles. Though it’s soon apparent that “The Turnout” is as much about female rage, jealousy and sexual desire as it is a suspense novel set in a dance studio. The male characters are strikingly fragile or brutish, and Abbott uses ballet itself, that “misty pink hothouse,” to dramatize how women can both harm and glorify themselves through sex. Abbott has explored these issues previously in such novels as “Give Me Your Hand (2018), “You Will Know Me” (2016) and “Dare Me” (2012).