As the novel opens, polls show Proposition 54, as it is numbered, holding a 12-point lead. The medical consensus was shifting then, from the early fear that AIDS could be spread by casual contact, to the eventual understanding that it is communicable only in a limited number of avoidable ways, such as by unsafe sex, an infected blood transfusion or needle-sharing among drug addicts. Prop 54’s proponents, however — a right-wing congressman and a coalition of religious groups — regard AIDS as divine retribution for the “abomination” of homosexuality, which they are determined to stamp out in California. (Like most other Americans at the time, they are unaware that HIV can also be transmitted via straight sex.)