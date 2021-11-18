Only everything King writes is great. Her last story, “The Man at the Door,” is an exceptional work of magic realism. The young mother-narrator, an aspiring novelist, has one simple goal: “All she wanted was to get back to the page at her desk.” But her baby just won’t stay napping, give her the peace she needs. No sooner does that moment arrive when the doorbell rings, then a tap at the window, “growing louder and louder until she was certain a hand would shatter through before she could reach the door.” To her own surprise, she lets the stranger in. The man works for her publisher, and he proceeds to berate her about her work, offering a critique filled with misogynistic notions about fiction writing. Politeness turns quickly into something else, a confrontation that reveals the regrets and hopes of both the narrator and the intruder. When at last she gets rid of him and returns to the page that had been calling her all along, she finds an ending to her own book — and this one — that feels triumphant.