Mercifully, Shriver also offers Cyril and Kay a few happier possible futures, though it’s probably telling that she titles the most optimistic chapter “Once Upon a Time in Lambeth.” “Should We Stay or Should We Go” can appear heartless as the author rearranges her plot pieces into new formations with almost insolent ease, disdaining anything as cheap as an appeal for readers’ emotional engagement. It’s only gradually apparent that this sharp-elbowed satire is also a brusquely tender portrait of enduring love. In many of the chapters, Cyril and Kay end up experiencing old age together, whether it brings surprisingly successful second careers, gradual physical decline or more cataclysmic bad ends — and there are a lot of those. (Don’t even ask what happens to Cyril when he outlives Kay.) Shriver isn’t interested in reassuring us, but in the closing chapter, “The Last Last Supper,” she gives us something more satisfying than reassurance or facile sentiment: a couple honestly assessing their 57 years of marriage and affirming their commitment to each other.