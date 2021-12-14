Finally, as Dec. 25 grows ever closer, you still can’t beat Holmes for the holidays. This year three of the best writers of Sherlockian pastiches, all of them members of The Baker Street Irregulars, brought out new books. In Bonnie MacBird’s “The Three Locks” (Collins), the great detective must solve a trifecta of mysteries involving a magician's death, a young woman’s drowning and a sealed silver box. In Nicholas Meyer’s “The Return of the Pharaoh” (Minotaur), Holmes and Watson encounter archaeologists, murderous violence and eerie doings in early 20th-century Egypt. Not least, in “Observations by Gaslight” (Mysterious Press) Lyndsay Faye relates “Stories from the World of Sherlock Holmes.” In Faye’s first tale, the novella-length, “Adventure of the Stopped Clocks,” Mrs. Godfrey Nortonbetter known as Irene Adler “of dubious and questionable memory”— again crosses paths with her favorite Baker Street frenemy. Finally, to emulate Dr. Watson in “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle,” let me wish everyone the compliments of the season. Happy reading to all and to all a good night!