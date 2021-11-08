Fans will recognize that entrepreneurial writer as the Pulitzer Prize-winner herself and her “modest little place” as Birchbark Books, which Erdrich owns in Minneapolis. This isn’t the first time Erdrich has written herself into her own fiction; her 2010 masterpiece “Shadow Tag” was inspired by the dissolution of her marriage to the writer Michael Dorris. But in “The Sentence,” Louise is only a side character, a benevolent, somewhat distracted owner who admits, “This is a dark time for little bookstores and we probably won’t make it,” and then offers Tookie a job.