At just 64 pages, “Winter Recipes” is a slender volume, and its poems, spoken in hushed and hesitant tones, are delicate and spare. One’s impression is of fragility, of vulnerability: small human figures huddled against a cold and empty landscape. “Downward and downward and downward and downward / is where the wind is taking us,” she writes in the first poem, simply titled “Poem.” What we are being taken downward to, she does not say; but hints abound, and they are uniformly not encouraging. The benignly titled “A Children’s Story,” set during a car ride with “all the little princesses / rattling in the back of the car,” soon reveals the anxiety and foreboding at its heart: