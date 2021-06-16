Last August, after my mother-in-law passed away from covid, my husband and I adopted her black lab, Nya. Over the past few months, with Nya snoozing under my desk chair, I’ve collected a stack of new and upcoming books about pups. What’s with all the doggy tales? Am I more aware of these canine stories because of my newfound dog obsession? Or are there actually more dog-themed books these days? Either way, I’m happy to have them. Here are a few bark-worthy books to put on your radar.