Pug Actually, by Matt Dunn
This hilarious romance is told from the point of view of Doug the dog, who plays Cupid. Doug doesn’t approve of his owner Julie’s love interest — not just because he’s married and is her boss. Doug has his hind legs set on another, more suitable human. But can Doug spark a love connection? You’ll be rooting for this lovable dog — you might even wish he could weigh in on your own relationships (or wait, maybe not.) (MIRA, available June 29)
London’s Number One Dog-Walking Agency: A Memoir, by Kate MacDougall
Why not start a dog-walking business? That’s what Kate MacDougall thought after leaving her job at Sotheby’s in London. Kate’s friends and family thought she was crazy, but Kate blindly jumped into the fray anyway. As her business grows, Kate learns as much about dogs (and their high-maintenance owners) as she does about herself. (William Morrow, available July 6)
What is a Dog: A Memoir, by Chloe Shaw
Through pregnancy, parenting, joy and loss, Chloe Shaw’s dogs have played a special part in her life. Her elegant memoir, written in the wake of her family dog’s death, is a reflection on her life as a mother, told via her relationships with her canines. It’s a heart-rending and heartwarming tale that will resonate with just about any mom out there. (Flatiron, available July 13)
Dog Days: A Novel About Love, Loss, and What It Is To Be Human, by Ericka Waller
Three life stories intersect in Ericka Waller’s debut novel: a recent widower who inherited a dog, a therapist with OCD and a mother living with her son in a women’s shelter. As these characters struggle with some heavy life issues, they are buoyed by the unconditional love of their dogs. (Griffin)
A unique art book about dogs, “Best Friends Forever” is antique taxidermy collector J.D. Powe’s vision of what it means to be a man’s best friend, with photography by Zach Ishmael. Note: these hundreds of animals are stuffed. It’s cool — if kind of creepy. (Cernunnos)
Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family, by Melissa Shapiro with Mim Eichler Rivas
Melissa Shapiro already had a lot on her hands as a full-time veterinarian, a mother of three college-age children and owner of six rescued dogs, but she still took in a two-pound abandoned puppy (named Piglet) in need of constant attention. Shapiro’s personal tale will inspire even the most time-pressed among us to take time out for the pups — and people — that matter. (Atria, available Aug. 3)
The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Lost and Found, by Rick Bragg
Pulitzer Prize-winner Rick Bragg tells the story of how his life was deeply affected — perhaps, saved — by Speck, the dog he took in after she wandered onto his property. As Bragg fought cancer, kidney failure and pneumonia, Speck got him through. Written in Bragg’s inimitable style, this moving book is a literary ode to canine love. (Knopf, available Sept. 21)
Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog, by Jenna Blum
This slender memoir chronicles the close relationship between a divorcée and her black lab, Woodrow, during his final months. Packed with lessons we all can use as we try our best to be in the moment, “Woodrow’s Bench” is an inspiring and heartbreaking tale that shows what it means to love and lose a pet. (Harper, available Oct. 26)
A Dog’s World: Imagining the Lives of Dogs in a World Without Humans, by Jessica Pierce and Marc Bekoff
Would dogs be better off without us? Yikes. It’s a question us dog-lovers might not want to think about. This thought-provoking book examines what the world would look like if all of us annoying, treat-wielding, doggie-day-care arranging grown-ups suddenly disappeared and dogs could run free. We might like to believe our dogs would be lost without us, but the reality might surprise you. (Princeton University, available Oct. 26)
Zibby Owens is host of the podcast “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books” and editor of the book, “Moms Don’t Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology.”