Anne is our guide to this decadent society, a wonderfully complex, not entirely likable character who shrewdly observes other people’s missteps but is sometimes maddeningly oblivious to her own failures of judgment. (Refusing to see her aristocratic lover’s weaselly nature is the prime example.) After her husband dies, constrained by law to leave the bulk of his property to their hostile eldest son, her desperate circumstances lead Anne to reluctantly enable Frankie’s increasingly reckless behavior. She wants more than the bold outfits Anne fashions to slyly assert feminine power. (Clothing is a resonant metaphor in Jago’s able hands). Frankie has fallen in love with Sir Robert Carr, who despite being King James’ handsome favorite seems equally enamored of Frankie. She pleads for Anne’s help to get free of her husband, and Anne persuades herself that employing an alchemist is “no sin.” She can’t help but love this entitled beauty who “treat[ed] me as an equal and a friend, although I was neither.”