“I’m so excited for Jack and Annie’s time travel adventures to reach a new generation of readers who are drawn to the thrilling visual experience that graphic novels provide,” Osborne said in a statement Tuesday. “As with all of my books, I hope these adaptations will inspire children to learn more about world history and instill in them a lifelong love of reading.”
According to Random House Books for Young Readers, Osborne’s series has sold more than 140 million copies worldwide since it began in 1992.
