10-11: Dave Eggers is the author of books including “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius,” “The Circle,” “A Hologram for the King” and “Heroes of the Frontier.” His work has been nominated for the National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award and has won the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, France’s Prix Médicis, the National Magazine Award and the American Book Award. He also founded independent publishing house McSweeney’s and 826 Valencia, a nonprofit youth writing and tutoring center with offices worldwide. His newest book, “The Monk of Mokha,” is the true story of a young Yemeni American man who travels to Yemen in the hopes of learning the ancient art of coffee making, but winds up trapped there by civil war. Signing 11:30-12:30.



Supreme Court Associate Justice and author Sonia Sotomayor (Elena Seibert)

11:25-12:25: Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor was born in the Bronx and earned a B.A. from Princeton before going on to Yale Law School. She was nominated to the high court by President Barack Obama in 2009, becoming the first Latina to serve. Sotomayor is the author of “My Beloved World,” a memoir that inspired a forthcoming children’s version, “The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor.” That book coincides with the release of “Turning Pages: My Life Story,” which is also for young audiences. Signing 1-2.

12:50-1:50: Madeleine Albright was the first female U.S. secretary of state, serving from 1997 to 2001. She was born in the former Czechoslovakia, and her family relocated to the United States in 1948. She followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming a diplomat. Before running the State Department, she was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She is the author of several books, including her newest, “Fascism: A Warning.” Signing 2:30-3:30.

2:15-3:15: Amy Tan’s work has been translated into 35 languages. She was a finalist for the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award for “The Joy Luck Club,” which was later turned into a movie. She’s also the author of “The Valley of Amazement,” “The Kitchen God’s Wife,” other novels and children’s books. Her most recent release is “Where the Past Begins: A Writer’s Memoir.” Signing 4-5.

3:40-4:40: Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin began her career as a White House Fellow under Lyndon B. Johnson. She later penned a best-selling biography of Johnson, launching a writing career that has included a Pulitzer Prize — for “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II” — and a steady stream of historical books, including “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” which was the basis for Steven Spielberg’s film “Lincoln.” Her new book, to be released in mid-September, is “Leadership: In Turbulent Times.” Signing 5:30-6:30.

5-6: Presidential historian and pundit Jon Meacham won a Pulitzer Prize for “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House.” In addition to writing a number of histories, including “Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power” and “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush,” he was editor in chief of Newsweek and an executive editor at Random House. His latest book is “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.” Signing 6:30-7:30.

6:20-7:20: Chilean journalist-turned-novelist Isabel Allende burst onto the literary scene in 1982 with the publication of the bestseller “The House of the Spirits,” which established her as a feminist force in Latin America’s male-dominated writing world. She has since written more than 20 books, including “Of Love and Shadows,” “Eva Luna” and “The Infinite Plan.” She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014. Her most recent novel is “In the Midst of Winter.” Signing 4:30-5:30.