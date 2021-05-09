In 2013, MIT Press formalized the spiritual alliance with the debut of the Twelve Tomorrows series of original anthologies. The current iteration, “Make Shift,” is the sixth installment and a particularly strong one, focused on our post-pandemic future. All the stories stress the maxim that our species must adapt or perish.
Editor Gideon Lichfield, who helmed the MIT Technology Review until recently, kicks off the volume with an editorial that toggles ruminatively between SF’s two favorite antithetical modes, utopian and dystopian, and the stories generally follow suit.
First up, however, is some provocative nonfiction: “A Veil Was Broken” is an interview by Wade Roush with Ytasha L. Womack, whose area of interest is Afrofuturism. She comes down squarely on the utopian side of things: “I would like to see more visions that reflect what a healthy society looks like. . . . Healthy societies can have issues, conflict, and all the drama required of a story. . . . I’d like to read a sci-fi story and say, ‘Gee, I’d like to live there.’ ”
Science fiction has devoted a considerable amount of thought to the future of the arts, from robot authors to cloud-sculpting, and Adrian Hon’s “Little Kowloon” explores this theme. In a U.K. flooded with Hong Kong refugees and suffering from a new pandemic, the Edinburgh Festival goes on, but only thanks to the clever software hack of “dynamic distancing.” “The idea was that you could reduce the safe distancing requirements for respiratory diseases to a fraction of the usual two meters by predicting the exact movements of respiratory droplets that might carry the H1N3 virus.” And thus meatspace intimacy is restored!
Slightly reminiscent of John Varley’s “The Persistence of Vision,” Madeline Ashby’s “Patriotic Canadians Will Not Hoard Food!” zeros in on an idyllic boutique farm dogged by corporate suitors who want to buy the place and harassment from locals with different political views — but it’s also a love story.
Ken Liu deploys a glittering bricolage of multimedia materials to chart out his future of telepresence tourism in “Jaunt” and discovers surprising sociopolitical consequences in the new recreational tech.
Especially for a younger writer, Rich Larson pulls off an amazing portrait of lonely and bitter senior citizen Ivan, an expat resident of Prague, who plans to snitch on lockdown violators in “Koronapárty.” But old-man fist-shaking leads to a touching epiphany this time.
So much of Cory Doctorow’s work imagines ingenious solutions to our current binds that this anthology is a perfect fit for his talents. Sure enough, his “Making Hay” brilliantly sketches out communal counterattacks to rising sea levels and persistent viruses, all while charting the ups and downs of our hero Wilmar’s turbulent emotions. Only when Wilmar reaches out to a posse of activists in San Juan Capistrano — they are busy helping the famous swallows adapt to new habitats, while also relocating the city itself — does our hero experience some glimmerings of hope. The tale resembles the work of young Larry Niven in “Cloak of Anarchy.”
Another timely installment, “The Price of Attention,” by Karl Schroeder, is a suspenseful and fast-moving defunded-police procedural. “Major Crimes is one of the few departments left over from the old police force,” Schroeder writes, and some investigators resent “the replacements, like the Mental Health Emergency Task Force, Short-Term Housing, Domestic Abuse.” The story revolves around an on-the-spectrum investigator named Remy, who uses his analytical skills to track down a kidnapper. Schroeder’s trademark vibe — technology integrated so tightly into the nature of the protagonist that it’s practically symbiotic — is on full display. Readers will envy Remy’s smart eyeglasses that allow him to ferret out the most obscure information from his environment.
Editor Lichfield wisely saves what is arguably the best story for last. “Vaccine Season” by Hannu Rajaniemi invents the idea of “transmissible vaccines,” then embeds the complex dimensions of the concept in the touching relationship between 12-year-old Torsti and his stubborn grandfather, before launching us gleefully into a dream of the post-scarcity Singularity.
Being written so close to our daily pandemic realities, these stories risk contradicting the news on the ground here in May 2021. But their conceptual daring and compassionate narratives overcome such niggling hazards to perform with brio and clarity the job that science fiction was always meant to do: walking the readers through the “garden of forking paths” and assuring us that life can flourish, despite all challenges and crises, if we only deploy our imaginations.
Paul Di Filippo is the author of the Steampunk Trilogy and “The Deadly Kiss-Off.” His next book, “The Summer Thieves,” is forthcoming in June.
Make Shift
Dispatches from the Post-Pandemic Future
Edited by Gideon Lichfield
MIT Press. 192 pp. $19.95