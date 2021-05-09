So much of Cory Doctorow’s work imagines ingenious solutions to our current binds that this anthology is a perfect fit for his talents. Sure enough, his “Making Hay” brilliantly sketches out communal counterattacks to rising sea levels and persistent viruses, all while charting the ups and downs of our hero Wilmar’s turbulent emotions. Only when Wilmar reaches out to a posse of activists in San Juan Capistrano — they are busy helping the famous swallows adapt to new habitats, while also relocating the city itself — does our hero experience some glimmerings of hope. The tale resembles the work of young Larry Niven in “Cloak of Anarchy.”