Part of the fun of Reid’s recent novels is the way she reveals the machinery of celebrity life. The hot new star is also a lech; the ascendant screenwriter has the self-confidence of a high-schooler getting stuffed into a locker. Nina’s best friend, Tarine Montefiore, is an entertainingly snobby model with an impossible-to-place accent. “I need your best red wine,” she tells Nina at the big bash. “Not the low-shelf stuff you give to everyone. The stuff you reserve for people like me, please.” Of course, being a celebrity is also misery. People feel entitled to Nina’s time and attention, and she’s suffered so many lewd remarks and wandering hands that, “she’d perfected the art of standing close without touching” when fans lean in for a photo.