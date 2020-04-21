Nominated alongside the four U.K. writers are American authors Angie Cruz for the New York-set coming-of-age story “Dominicana” and Jenny Offill for the climate-anxiety comedy “Weather.”
Entrepreneur Martha Lane Fox, who is chairing the judging panel, said the six books provided a chance to “connect with the outside world” during the lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus-pandemic.
“We are all living in challenging, sad and complex times, so incredible stories provide hope, a moment of escape and a point of connection now more than ever,” she said.
Founded in 1996, the 30,000-pound prize ($37,000) is open to female English-language writers from around the world.
The announcement of the winner, usually made in June, has been postponed until Sept. 9 because of the pandemic.
