Flatiron editor Zachary Wagman said in a statement, “Baron has had an unparalleled career in journalism, overseeing some of the most consequential news coverage in a generation. In ‘Collision of Power,’ he not only takes readers inside one of America’s most storied newsrooms, but he’ll also explore the nature of power in the 21st century. This authoritative and keenly observed book will show just how essential a fearless and independent press is, especially when faced with profound disruption from politics, tech, and other media.”