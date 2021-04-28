Baron served as executive editor of The Washington Post from 2013 till this February, when he retired. His tenure marked a dramatic turnaround for the paper, which was purchased from the Graham family in 2013 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for $250 million.
Flatiron editor Zachary Wagman said in a statement, “Baron has had an unparalleled career in journalism, overseeing some of the most consequential news coverage in a generation. In ‘Collision of Power,’ he not only takes readers inside one of America’s most storied newsrooms, but he’ll also explore the nature of power in the 21st century. This authoritative and keenly observed book will show just how essential a fearless and independent press is, especially when faced with profound disruption from politics, tech, and other media.”
Baron had been running The Post for less than a year when the Grahams shocked the industry by selling the legendary Washington-focused paper to Bezos. The founder of Amazon said he wanted to stay out of editorial decisions but would give Baron “runway” — the financial support to experiment and broaden the paper’s reach. With that infusion of fresh capital, Baron dramatically increased the staff — from 580 to more than 1,000 by 2021. Online readership soared during the tumultuous Trump administration.
As executive editor of The Washington Post, Baron sometimes clashed with the president, who objected to the paper’s coverage of his businesses, his family and his presidency. In 2016, when Trump revoked press credentials for Post reporters, Baron issued a statement calling the move “nothing less than a repudiation of the role of a free and independent press. The Post will continue to cover Donald Trump as it has all along — honorably, honestly, accurately, energetically, and unflinchingly.”
The Post won 10 Pulitzers under Baron, one in 2017 for exposing deceptive claims Trump made about his charitable giving.
Before taking command of The Post, Baron worked for the Miami Herald, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times. While serving as editor of the Boston Globe in the early 2000s, the paper won a Pulitzer Prize for its investigation of a sex abuse scandal involving the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston. In 2015, Liev Schreiber played Baron in “Spotlight,” the Academy Award-winning movie about the investigation, making Baron the most prominent newspaper editor in the country.
His 45-year career gives him a vast body of experiences and insights to draw on while writing about the history and future of the news industry and its role in America.
When he announced his retirement in February, Baron sent a memo to staff saying, “From the moment I arrived at The Post, I have sought to make an enduring contribution while giving back to a profession that has meant so much to me and that serves to safeguard democracy.”
No publication date has been set for “Collision of Power.” Baron declined a request to comment on his plans for the book.
Ron Charles writes about books for The Washington Post and hosts TotallyHipVideoBookReview.com.