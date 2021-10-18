This may come as something of a shock to those who have been paying attention. Marvel is famous for its secrecy. So it was remarkable to have Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, producers, art directors and actors talk candidly about the MCU. Most were old hands at hardly talking at all — or at talking without actually saying anything. The reticence was all a part of the no-spoiler culture. According to Bennett and Terry, some interviewees found the opportunity to talk about their work cathartic.