““I feel like my job, for the last three years, has been to try to observe and make sense not so much of Trump as of what Trumpism does to us — our sense of who we are as a society, our language, our institutions, and even our ability to absorb the news,” Gessen said in a statement. “I wanted to try to cut through this sense of unreality and offer some definitions and descriptions of what we are living through.”
The 53-year-old Gessen’s other books include “The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin” and “Words Will Break Cement: The Passion of Pussy Riot.”
