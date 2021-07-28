A D.C. native, O’Leary, 56, first encountered the aesthetics of government through her father, Thomas F. O’Leary, who worked at the State Department and the Atomic Energy Commission (a precursor to the Department of Energy) in the late 1960s and ’70s. He died when she was just 12, but she recalls the pride he had in his work and a “whiff of greatest generation attitude.” As a child, she once visited him at the AEC building in Germantown, Md., and was mesmerized by the quiet busyness of the office.