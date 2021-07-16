Felicity cops the assignment of reporting on Maddie’s murder at the hands of Clayton Hors. As her investigation continues, she finds herself being sucked down a very bizarre rabbit hole. To summarize without spoiling, Clayton turns out to be a traveler across the various strands of the multiverse, showing up in alternate timelines just for the purpose of murdering Madison May. (His twisted vengeance stems from Maddie spurning his initial advances.) Felicity’s involvement in the case becomes personal when she meets another fellow named Hugo, who belongs to a group of continuum-jumpers seeking the gradual perfection of reality by the choices they make. They want to stop Hors before he kills again.