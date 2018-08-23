

Author Meg Wolitzer (Nina Subin)

As a rule, I rarely reread my own old writing, but instead I tend to ignore it, much the way someone might sidestep an old flame seen on the street years or even decades after a relationship has ended. It’s not that I’ve had bad “breakups” with my previous novels or that I fear they possess fatal flaws. But the truth is, I haven’t really wanted to find out what I think of them now. In part, I suppose, it’s because if I see some things I dislike, there’s nothing I can do about it; I can’t exactly show up at random readers’ homes in a kind of reverse (though nonviolent) “Misery” scenario, slipping my book from the shelf and quickly making changes in it with a Sharpie.

But I also have the uneasy sense that if I knew exactly what was inside my old books, I would have to reflect at length on who I was at those earlier points in my life: the person who cared about the things I wrote about then. It’s hard enough to make peace with one’s current self, but the idea of scrutinizing Younger Writer Me requires an extremely bracing level of honesty.

For a novelist, it sometimes goes like this: You work on a book for years, and then you spend a lot of time editing it, and then with luck you sell it, and finally, when it comes out, you might be asked to give readings from it. Right now, having gone on a book tour in the spring for my most recent novel, “The Female Persuasion,” and being about to go off on another one this fall, in Germany, to discuss “Das weibliche Prinzip” even further, I remain in the universe of this book even as I have started work on the next one. There’s a slightly awkward, I-have-two-loves quality to my writing life at the moment, but I know that that will change very soon.

As more time passes, my feelings for and knowledge of “The Female Persuasion” will likely take on a more muted quality. I’ll always remember my affinity for those characters I created, but I may no longer be able to tell anyone, with total specificity, what characters in the book said or did. I’m not sure how other writers feel, but it can be readers — ones new to a book, or ones who have returned to that book again over time — who keep much of the love alive for any particular novel.

But recently, I found myself in an unusual position. The film of my 2003 novel, “The Wife,” starring Glenn Close as the eponymous narrator married to a celebrated novelist played by Jonathan Pryce, was about to come out. I’d been asked whether I was willing to do some interviews, and I’d said sure. It’s exciting having your book turned into a film, especially when you get a chance to see actors you admire call one another by the names that you made up. But in the lead-up to doing press for “The Wife,” I realized that while the film was still fresh in my mind (I’d been to the Toronto Film Festival last fall, where it was given a gala premiere), the novel wasn’t. What if I was asked a question about a difference between the two, and I couldn’t answer it? That would be so embarrassing. I remembered a 1986 sketch from Saturday Night Live in which William Shatner, playing himself appearing at a Star Trek convention, has no idea of the answers to his fans’ obscure questions, and when they become upset with him, he must pretend he is speaking in character as the evil Captain Kirk from the episode “The Enemy Within.” Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately) there is no evil Meg Wolitzer I could blame for a weak knowledge of my own novel. I knew I would simply have to sit down and reread the thing.

From the very first page, the tone came rushing back at me: funny and angry in fairly equal measure. The actual feeling of being inside the book immediately made itself known to me once again. And while I did remember the entire plot (to which the film is mostly faithful), I wasn’t sure exactly what the film had left out. With some anxiety and self-consciousness, I made my way through the whole book. I soon saw that my overall sense of “The Wife” was correct, but I realized how much I had forgotten: all those small moments, those asides, and all those minor characters. Names of people and places returned to me with a certain ferocity. Melinda the babysitter! Schuyler’s General Store! All of it had been wiped from my brain, replaced by a newer crop of names and details from the books that had followed since 2003. And now they were back.

After a while, as I reread, I actually relaxed and sort of began to enjoy myself. Soon I even began to play a writerly game with myself: I put my hand over the end of a random sentence, and tried to finish it. It wasn’t my memory I had to rely on, for there was no way I could remember exactly what I’d written. Instead, I needed to draw from what I might call my writer’s sensibility. By playing this game, I was trying to find out whether I would still make the same prose choices I’d made 15 years earlier. While sometimes I was surprised by my choices in the book, and knew I would’ve made different ones now, frequently I would’ve made the same ones. And still more frequently the choices themselves weren’t really the point, because regardless of the particular language selected, it was clear to me that there was one person behind this book and all the others, and that person — whether she was in her 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s, was definitely me.

What I’ve learned rereading “The Wife” is that while a writer by necessity casts off the intensity of her relationship with a book when it’s done, she will likely have some kind of relationship with it forever, without always entirely knowing it. For her sensibility exists in that book, as it does in all of them. Rereading isn’t so much about examining a younger self or an older self; it’s about locating sensibility, that thing that’s refined and honed and modified and sharpened over a lifetime. So when a writer stumbles upon one of her old books, it may not be the worst thing in the world to open it and see what’s inside. The book is a kind of small mirror that reflects the writer, or at least fragments of her, and neither flatters nor insults. Why not have a look? Though, as for what to do when seeing an old flame on the street, I really can’t advise.

Meg Wolitzer is the author of “The Interestings,” “The Uncoupling” and, most recently, “The Female Persuasion.” She will be at the National Book Festival on Sept. 1 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, signing her books at 4 p.m. and in conversation with Ron Charles at 5:50 p.m.