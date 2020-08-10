Faliveno is an excellent essayist, expertly braiding seemingly disparate threads — food and BDSM, for example — into engrossing and funny explorations of self and society. “Tomboyland” unfolds somewhat chronologically, from Faliveno’s childhood obsession with tornadoes to her adolescent obsession with being an athlete and her adult preoccupations with roller derby, pantry moths, gun culture, class and the idea of motherhood. Through all of these, she explores gender and identity with the honesty and complexity of a person who has thought a lot about how complicated people are, including and especially herself.

At the center of this book is the concept of corporeality, from Faliveno’s internal experience of her body to the broader questions of how bodies are perceived and how they wield power in the world. “My body has never been a simple answer to any question,” Faliveno writes in the title essay. “It isn’t just the choices I make about my appearance that make me androgynous but the body I was born with, the DNA that built me.” Faliveno’s deft writing of gender dynamics is as fluid as gender itself, making it a relief to read.

Gender is far from the only topic Faliveno explores — though, like in life, it is always somewhere in the story. “Tomboyland” is perhaps even more rooted in Faliveno’s reverence, complicated as it is, for the Midwest. Tomboyhood, she argues, is not only normal but encouraged in her rural home: “When I think of the rural Midwest, I think of it as a place where a girl’s body is uniquely connected to the land in which she was born: where girls hunt and fish and fight and don’t always shed their masculine characteristics as they get older,” she writes. “When I think of my Midwest . . . I think of it as Tomboyland.” But there is much more to the Midwest culture Faliveno plumbs. She writes about an inherited stoicism, a silencing of grief, and how mental health is not prioritized in the rural class to which she was born. “Talking about your problems, I think, is something reserved for the upper classes,” she writes. “Where I come from — generations of farm families with little money and many mouths to feed — we don’t have time for the kind of trouble that dwells in the brain or heart.”

Among the tributaries of this theme of rural stoicism are candid examinations of gun culture, drinking culture, parenthood and grief. “Tomboyland” delves into the idea of violence in unexpected and fascinating ways, though the violence of Whiteness is mostly unexamined, which feels especially conspicuous considering her connection to formerly indigenous land. Faliveno writes about guns, yes, but also examines violence in less obvious places: finding pleasure in pain in BDSM, the release of self-harm, the violence of sports and, perhaps most compellingly, what it means to have a temper, especially as a woman. The language of weaponry comes up again and again, jolting the reader into a framework that is usually the domain of the masculine. In this way, Faliveno not only refuses to shy away from the ways in which violent language permeates our discourse, but subverts its gendered associations. “I made my body a weapon,” she writes of her time as a star softball player in high school. “I made my body a war.”

The theme of violence intertwined with fear, love and reverence for place and created family propels “Tomboyland” into captivating territory. On the surface, its beautiful prose belies the darker complexities it scrapes at, making it all the more gratifying to read.

TOMBOYLAND

Essays

By Melissa Faliveno