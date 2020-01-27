NEW YORK — Sen. Joni Ernst has a book coming out May 26. The Iowa Republican, expected to face a competitive race for reelection this fall, is calling her memoir “Daughter of the Heartland: My Ode to the Country That Raised Me.”

“In her candid, down-to-earth memoir of struggle and service, Senator Joni Ernst recounts her journey from farm girl to first female senator from Iowa,” according to the Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions, which announced her book Monday. “The road has included many challenges, including serving as a woman in a leadership, her difficult and public divorce, being a combat veteran, surviving abuse and harassment, and wading through Washington, all while trying to preserve heartland values.”