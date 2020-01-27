Ernst, 49, was a member of the Iowa National Guard from 1993-2015, including stints in Kuwait and Iraq during the Iraq War. She was the first woman from Iowa to serve in Congress and the first female combat veteran in the U.S. Senate, to which she was elected in 2014.
Ernst is among a handful of Republican incumbents whom Democrats and pollsters have identified as vulnerable in 2020. Her potential Democratic opponents include real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, who has been endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and Michael Franken, a former aide to Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.