For the Senters, a terrible accident in 1947 is the obstacle they must find a way around. Until then, their lives have been guided by the title word. They lack nothing and want little, their land and livestock providing food and income, their surroundings beauty and entertainment, their little family warmth and companionship. “Tup and I have enough sense to know that we are blessed people,” says Doris, earlier that year.

Nothing happens quickly on the Senter farm, unless it’s bad news. Tup and Sonny work the fields with old, meticulously maintained equipment. Doris and Dodie plant seed potatoes and wait patiently to harvest them. Beston, a funny and dearly loved boy, helps out with chores and eagerly awaits play with his siblings. Even so, there are hints of the tragedy to come in an early scene in which Doris loses track of Sonny and Dodie, her anxiety wilder than the situation warrants.

Hall maintains a consistently elegiac tone, even as the perspective shifts from one family member to the next. This heightens the poignancy of the pain they’re all going through, and it reminds us that even when one person takes center stage, the others still exist. When Tup persuades Doris to attend a local Fourth of July party, he thinks, “There are lessons in these gatherings about kindliness and generosity.” Dodie, taking Beston to play: “Our creek would make its own talk as it made its way to us and past us and on, like a hymn.”

AD

AD

One of the concepts “Beneficence” returns to again and again is that of individuality versus community. Tup, so steady, even magnificent, at managing the land, loses his temper too often with his family. While his anger doesn’t degenerate into domestic violence, its effects echo down the years. Tup’s frustration is especially evident when he cannot reach his beloved wife, who has sunk into a depression recognized, but little understood, amid America’s post-World War II abundance.

Other tragedies occur as the years roll by, some more devastating than others. But the Senter family, held together by Tup or Dodie or, eventually, Doris, finds a way. These voices from the past speak so clearly to our time, at a moment when many of us wonder whether we’ll lose the things that we consider blessings, like civil rights. At the end, Tup and Doris go to bed, one night in 1962. “We entered the flow of the river together, its deep, dark current known to us, and its assurance, and we gave ourselves to ablution.” “Beneficence” is a quiet but steady book, one that echoes ancient and important rhythms.

Bethanne Patrick is the editor, most recently, of “The Books That Changed My Life: Reflections by 100 Authors, Actors, Musicians and Other Remarkable People.”

Beneficence

By Meredith Hall